Traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW./WAGT) - Eastbound Interstate 20 was heavily backed up in Augusta just before midday Monday.

A Georgia Department of Transportation map showed traffic at a standstill between the area of Doctors Hospital and Washington Road.

Authorities said it was due to a vehicle fire.

Witnesses around 11:30 a.m. reported a smoking truck on the side of the roadway.

