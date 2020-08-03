Advertisement

Traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 in Augusta

This was the scene along I-20 in Augusta.
This was the scene along I-20 in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW./WAGT) - Eastbound Interstate 20 was heavily backed up in Augusta just before midday Monday.

A Georgia Department of Transportation map showed traffic at a standstill between the area of Doctors Hospital and Washington Road.

Authorities said it was due to a vehicle fire.

Witnesses around 11:30 a.m. reported a smoking truck on the side of the roadway.

