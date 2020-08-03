Thomas holds off Koepka to win WGC in Memphis, reclaim No. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee, to take the No. 1 spot in the world for the first time since June 2018. Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes in the World Golf Championship event.

Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner’s check for his 13th PGA Tour title. At 27, he became the third-youngest player since 1960 to reach 13 PGA Tour wins, trailing only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Koepka will go to TPC Harding Park in San Francisco looking to defend his PGA championship title. He finished with a 69 to tie for second with Phil Mickelson, Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis.

