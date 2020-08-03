School officials confirm several COVID-19 cases at Burke County Middle

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Middle School officials say they have three active cases of COVID-19 among employees.

Both Burke County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Angela Williams, and Burke County Middle School principal Wanda Parrish confirmed several employees have either tested positive at some point or have had close contact with family members who have tested positive.

The school has observed employees testing negative for the virus or have already started quarantining following primary contact.

According to school officials, BCMS has had eight total confirmed cases. Of the eight:

One dates back to March when the pandemic first began.

One was earlier in the summer before ever reporting back to the building

Two were earlier in the summer and had reported to the building

One tested prior to reporting to work as a new employee

Three are active cases

When asked if there were any other employees that officials are aware of that could have been exposed to coronavirus, Parrish did not confirm any others.

