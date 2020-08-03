Advertisement

School back in session in the CSRA with the pandemic in the back row

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four CSRA counties had their first day of school on Aug. 3, and it was full of kids wearing masks, hallways divided, and teachers giving out hand sanitizer outside of class.

Columbia, Emanuel, and Warren County schools opened their doors to let kids back into the classrooms. Hancock County also had their first day today, but completely virtual.

We spoke to several parents who said bringing their children back to school was nervewracking, but there was a feeling of relief and hope.

It's probably the most abnormal back to school ever, but parents sure tried to make it the best as possible.

“It was definitely hard sending her off. I haven’t seen her classroom. I haven’t met her teachers face-to-face,” Kristy Montgomery, a Columbia County parent, said.

Montgomery says her third-grader walked in all by herself -- excited.

“It was different today,” she said.

And another parent, Tomeka Few, says her social butterfly, Chandler, needed to be in school.

“You still had the jitters, but they were different jitters. Because you had to make a decision that was best for your household,” Few said.

The best decision for Jessica Endress was to send her three kids back to class. She and her family have also been battling with her husband being deployed for almost a year.

“Clorox wipes. I was able to send those to school this morning. They’re all in Arabic. My husband had to mail them to us,” she said.

Everyone's doing it differently, but the school system says the first day went smoothly.

“People were wearing their face coverings. They were happy to be back. Outside of that new look, it was a great first day,” Columbia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway said.

Carraway says she saw students social distancing in between classes and following the new rules and that helps these parents and friends stay hopeful for the future.

“It’s going to be one of those years where we look back and go, ‘We are for the better,’ I think,” she said.

Parents have said that if things don't go well, and they have to be back learning from home full time, they will feel confident that they made the best decision for their family.

Columbia County school officials say they hope these next few weeks will be a positive response to the virus in the community and will be trying to perfect their back to school process.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

