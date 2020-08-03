Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of NFL season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season. Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3 but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.