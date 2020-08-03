Panthers DT Short anxious for return despite COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers two-time Pro Bowler Kawann Short thought about opting out of the NFL season, but the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle simply couldn’t bear the thought of missing another season.

Short sat out the final 14 games of last season with a partially torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

Although he said there were good days and bad days during the seven-month recovery process and at times wondering if his shoulder was healing right, he called the surgery an “awesome success” and now feels as strong as ever.

Short will be paired at defensive tackle with rookie Derrick Brown.

