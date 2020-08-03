Advertisement

Panthers DT Short anxious for return despite COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)(KOSA)
By Steve Reed
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers two-time Pro Bowler Kawann Short thought about opting out of the NFL season, but the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle simply couldn’t bear the thought of missing another season.

Short sat out the final 14 games of last season with a partially torn rotator cuff in his shoulder.

Although he said there were good days and bad days during the seven-month recovery process and at times wondering if his shoulder was healing right, he called the surgery an “awesome success” and now feels as strong as ever.

Short will be paired at defensive tackle with rookie Derrick Brown.

