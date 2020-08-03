Mets slugger Céspedes leaves team, opts out of 2020 season

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, providing some clarity after the team said it was unable to locate him.

Céspedes did not report to the ballpark for the Mets’ game at Atlanta, and the team said in a statement it had been unable to contact him.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the organization was notified by Céspedes’ agent during its 4-0 loss that he had decided to opt out for “for COVID-related reasons.”

Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night in Atlanta. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.

