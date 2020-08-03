Advertisement

Local protesters show support of slain Fort Hood soldier

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of people across the country protested this weekend, demanding continuing to ask for justice in the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

A demonstration happened right here in the CSRA -- Saturday on Columbia Road.

The demonstrators are calling for more awareness about sexual harassment in the military.

Guillen's family is currently pushing for lawmakers to pass the "I Am Vanessa Guillen Bill." it would allow soldiers to report a sexual assault incident to a third party.

Her family also has taken their story directly to President Donald Trump.

Trump met with the family Thursday, telling them they have his support and that he will personally help with funeral expenses.

Ahead of the meeting with the president, several dozen demonstrators joined the family at a rally calling for officials at the military installation in Texas to be held accountable for Guillen’s death and for better investigations of harassment in the military.

Guillen's remains were found recently after her disappearance in April.

Investigators say a fellow soldier killed her.

