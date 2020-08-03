Lakeside Park opens to the public today in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County’s Lakeside Park has been completed and is open to the public today.

The park at 2040 Panther Crossing is adjacent to the Lakeside Sports Complex and includes five multipurpose fields with six lighted tennis courts that can also be utilized for pickle ball.

The park also features a half-mile walking track on the perimeter with varying slopes that connect all of the amenities, according to the county. The walking track is also lighted for nighttime walking.

The main pavilion has concessions, restrooms, a picnic area and drinking fountains.

There are two other covered pavilions, one near the playground and one near the tennis courts, both with water fountains and picnic tables.

A playground area at the end of the promenade includes swings and a large play structure with a bridge and slides.

Lakeside Park is funded by a voter-approved 2017 general obligation bond.

