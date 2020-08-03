Advertisement

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

In a video statement describing the tragic shooting at her home, Judge Esther Salas is calling for more privacy for federal judges.
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

In a video statement issued Monday, Judge Esther Salas called for more privacy for federal judges in the wake of the July 19 attack at her home in New Brunswick.

She noted that serving as judge involves “making tough calls” that sometimes leave people angry and upset. But she said judges should not have to “live in fear for our lives” because personal information, such as home addresses, can be easily obtained by anyone seeking to harm them or their families.

