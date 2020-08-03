Investigation launched after weekend violence at Georgia prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. - An investigation is underway into what led up to a violent incident at a Georgia state prison.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, were called to the Ware State Prison in Waycross on Saturday night.

They confirm two guards and three inmates where hurt.

A golf cart was set on fire and windows were smashed during the melee.

Officers had to deploy “non-lethal ammunition” to bring the scene under control, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

The department said “no major damage to the facility” was reported and that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The disturbance began around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, and the facility was locked down by around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.