I-20 maintenance work switching directions in 3 local counties

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parts of Interstate 20 will soon be smoother, thanks to an ongoing $20.786 million capital maintenance contract spanning McDuffie, Warren and Taliferro counties in Georgia, according to the contractor.

Pittman Construction, weather permitting, is set to finish westbound concrete slab replacement by Wednesday between mile markers 146 and 172 -- a span roughly between Crawfordville and Thomson.

Crews will enter eastbound interstate lanes on Monday to begin the same replacement work heading back to Thomson starting at mile 146 eastward to Crawfordville Exit 148. Drivers should expect possible delays eastbound in the coming weeks. Work will take place Monday through Friday, but some closures will linger into Saturdays due to 24-hour cure times.

