Hephzibah church hands out 500 backpacks and school supplies to students

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Oasis Church in Hephzibah, Georgia handed out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies Sunday.

The church says this is a yearly event funded by their Christmas tree sales. But this year was slightly different than others, event volunteers said. Instead of parents and students coming inside the church to pick up their bags, this year they received them in a drive-though.

Bags included school supplies, a sacked lunch for kids to eat, as well as basic toiletries.

The church says before handing them out, all 500 bags were prayed over.

