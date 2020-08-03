Graham to discuss telemedicine, broadband during visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Columbia today.

Graham, R-S.C., is set to visit the University of South Carolina’s School of Medicine to talk about expanding the use of telemedicine throughout the Palmetto State.

He's also expected to touch on the need for expanded broadband access.

Later this week, Graham says he'll be introducing legislation to help governors across the U.S. speed up the deployment of high-speed internet in areas that need it most.

Graham says right now, an estimated 650,000 South Carolinians lack broadband access.

