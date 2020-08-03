GBI aiding in death investigation in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are helping the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after two people were found dead.

According to GBI, two bodies were found at the 5000 block of Mitchell Road in Mitchell.

Details remain extremely limited, but officials say it is “very early” in the investigation.

No word on the identities of the two victims.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.