Follow-up: Mysteriously mailed seeds from China have reached CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

People across the country have been receiving mysterious packages from China.

Health officials say they are usually filled with seeds. A viewer from the city of Dearing even sent us a picture of one he got.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has identified 14 kinds of seeds. Officials believe some are for growing plants, and others are for vegetables.

Investigators believe it's part of a scam for senders to rank higher on e-commerce websites to appear as legitimate businesses.

"At this time, we are not sure what the seeds are and therefore are urging everyone to be exceedingly vigilant," Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said in a statement. "If you have received one of these packages in the mail, please use extreme caution by not touching the contents and securing the package in a plastic bag."

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture said if you receive an unsolicited package containing seeds:

Do not open the seed packets or handle the seeds.

Do not plant unidentified seeds. They may be invasive species that could displace or destroy native plants and insects.

Retain the seeds and packaging and put them in a zip-top bag.

Contact the USDA APHIS Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance (SITC) program.

“If these seeds should bear invasive species, they may be a threat to our environment and agriculture,” said Steve Cole, director of Clemson University’s regulatory services unit. “We don’t want unknown species planted or thrown out where they may wind up sprouting in a landfill.”

In Georgia, anyone who has received unsolicited is encouraged to call 229-386-3145 or email seedlab@agr.georgia.gov

In South Carolina, contact the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Seed Lab at 803-737-9717 or seedlab@scda.sc.gov.

