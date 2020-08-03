Advertisement

Dunkin’ launches Free Coffee ondays — starting today

(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know Mondays are hard, so here's a little pick-me-up.

Dunkin' is doing Free Coffee Mondays starting today.

If you're a Perks member, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee for free as long as you buy any food item.

And if you want to treat yourself at the end of the week, Dunkin' is bringing back free doughnut Fridays.

Members get a free classic doughnut with any drink purchase.

The deals only run through Aug. 17.

