Details on final week of runoff early voting in Richmond County

By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting for the Georgia primary runoffs is now underway.

This is the final week, with voting hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday. If you live in Richmond County, here are the locations:

  • Augusta Municipal Building Beazley Room, 535 Telfair St., Augusta.
  • Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road.
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta.
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta.

For in person voting, a photo ID is required, and voters are asked to wear a clean face covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. Officials encourage all voters to vote by mail. If you choose to cancel your mail in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

