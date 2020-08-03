Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll start off today with a mix of clouds and sun, but by the afternoon rain will start to spread through the region as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the Carolina coast. As of now there are no tropical advisories in our region but we could have winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph in southern counties like Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, and Screven.

Current Tropical Alerts (wrdw)

There is a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding but the greatest impacts will be felt in southeastern regions of the CSRA.

Flash Flood Threat (WRDW)

Isaias is expected to maintain tropical storm strength through today and tonight as it makes its way up the coast and it’s expected to make landfall between Myrtle Beach and the North Carolina border. After today, we’ll return into a seasonal pattern with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a chance for afternoon showers and storms each day. Keep it here for updates since tropical forecasts change frequently.

