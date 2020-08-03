Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers and storms will be possible through a few hours after sunset. We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but a few storms could briefly produce some strong gusts. We should be rain free after midnight with partly cloudy skies towards early Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable overnight. Lows are expected to be in the low 70s early Tuesday.

Hot and humid forecast ahead for Tuesday with highs in the mid to low 90s. We are expecting a few clouds early, but we should see some sun throughout the day. Isolated storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but we are not expecting everyone to see rain. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

Storm chances will increase towards midweek as a front nears the region. This will provide some better ingredients for showers and storms to form in the afternoon and evening Wednesday through Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to low 90s.

Our pattern is not expected to change too much Friday into the weekend. Each day will see highs in the mid to low 90s and a few afternoon storms will be possible.

