Columbia County parents face anxiety over the first day of school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first day of school is typically a time of excitement and anxiety for students. This year, it seems some of those feelings are placed on parents instead.

“I’m very much a planner, and all that’s pretty much gone out the window, other than having contingency plans,” said Columbia County mom Brooke Willis.

“I’m excited, but also a little anxious and nervous, because, unfortunately, we’re all faced with the ‘what if,’” said another Columbia County mother, Sarah Morgan.

She’s not alone trying to navigate a world dominated by the “what ifs” of COVID-19. Another Columbia County mom, Elizabath Baile, put off her back to school shopping, despite the fact her elementary schoolers start back Monday.

“I kind of waited, because I wasn’t fully committed to traditional. I’m still not, but I finally did school shopping yesterday,” said Baile.

While some parents battle with making definitive plans, others-- like Sarah Morgan-- hope the district will make the right decisions when parents are left without a choice.

“I’m hoping, you know, elementary schools will stay back-- or stay face-to-face as long as possible,” said Morgan. She said her son simply did not fair well in online class and needs face-to-face instruction to be successful.

But despite so many changes this year, the hopes parents have for their kids remains constant.

“We want to paint a picture in as positive light as we can, because we don’t want them worried or stressed out like we are,” said Willis.

