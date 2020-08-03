For many, it’s the first day of school: What you need to know

This morning, it’s a first day of school nobody saw coming, with some local districts reopening in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

School districts in Columbia, Emanuel and Warren counties will be the first in the CSRA to welcome back students for in-person learning.

In Columbia County, elementary students are heading back for five-day-a-week instruction. but it's not quite as simple for middle and high school students.

They will be learning on a hybrid schedule, with two groups attending class every other day.

Group A will consist of students whose last names start with the letters A through K. They’re the ones back in class today, while students with last names starting with L through A will start Tuesday.

The first two Fridays of the school year will be teacher planning days with no students on campus. After that, Fridays will be part of the rotation.

For those students who are going completely virtual this year Columbia County middle and high school students start next Monday, and elementary students start in two weeks.

Twenty-two percent of Columbia County students will be doing virtual learning, which means about 22,000 kids will be going back to in-person classes this week.

It’s a decision parents have been struggling with for weeks now.

“I kind of waited, because I wasn’t fully committed to traditional. I’m still not, but I finally did school shopping yesterday,” said Elizabeth Baile, a Columbia County mom.

Brooke Willis, another mom, said: “We want to paint a picture in as positive light as we can, because we don’t want them worried or stressed out like we are.”

Countywide, teachers are trained to look for COVID-19 symptoms, and masks are required in the hallways.

Thousands of kids are heading back to school, but it’s far from a return to what they once knew. And parents are on the receiving end of trying to explain why.

Deciding between virtual or traditional is only part of the tough decision. Tasia Starling-Scruggs says it’s been a balancing act for her family.

“It has definitely been challenging trying to decide and figure out what is going to be best for my work schedule, my husband’s work schedule and also the health and well-being of our family and community,” she said.

Augusta University’s Dr. Margaux Brown offers this insight: anxiety could go up and down all year. Kids should stick to a routine, something that help them adjusts to the new normal. And parents should consider reviewing the new expected social behaviors like distancing and less touching.

Some schools have already put things in place to help this school year run smoothly.

At Evans High School, Principal Michael Johnson says there are newly waxed floors decorated with social-distancing stickers as well as barriers between lunch tables.

Other plans have been put into place like spaced-out desks, sneeze guards and a disinfectant in the air conditioning system.

All middle and high schoolers will have to wear masks during transitions, when they're in large groups, on the bus and when social distancing is not possible.

District officials say it all needs to start at home. They want parents to check in with their kids about if they’re feeling sick and to take their temperatures every day.

Other districts:

Students in Emanuel, Jefferson And Warren counties doing in-person learning are starting school today, too.

The first day of class for Hancock and Taliaferro counties is also this week, but students will start completely virtual.

Richmond County students will go back to school Sept. 8.

In Aiken County, the school board recently pushed back the start to Aug. 31.

Augusta University is also welcoming students back on campus, with dorm move-in today through Saturday.

Move-in times will be by appointment only ahead of the start of classes next Monday. Students will be limited two guests to help with moving, and volunteers will be there to sanitize carts and high-touch areas.

For this semester, AU will not limit the number of residents in dorms, but no visitors are allowed and social distancing must be practiced in common areas.

