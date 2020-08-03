Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they have called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to investigate the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center.

ACSO says there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and SLED has been called as part of standard procedure.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the Coroner can notify the inmate’s next of kin.

