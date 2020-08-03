More Richmond County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has received the results from the most recent round of COVID-19 tests that were conducted at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Currently, there are 19 inmates who have tested positive for the virus and are quarantined on one block in the center.

Any of the inmates who displayed the symptoms of the virus and/or were in possible contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 were tested and quarantined the entire time while awaiting the results.

According to the most recent information from the Centers for Disease Control concerning the virus, the inmates are no longer able to transfer the virus as it has been longer than 10 days and they are showing no symptoms.

All deputies who were assigned to this pod of the center are in the process of being tested for the virus.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to follow the guidelines in place for COVID-19 to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and inmates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.