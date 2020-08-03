Advertisement

More Richmond County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in jail
Coronavirus in jail(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has received the results from the most recent round of COVID-19 tests that were conducted at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Currently, there are 19 inmates who have tested positive for the virus and are quarantined on one block in the center.

Any of the inmates who displayed the symptoms of the virus and/or were in possible contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 were tested and quarantined the entire time while awaiting the results.

According to the most recent information from the Centers for Disease Control concerning the virus, the inmates are no longer able to transfer the virus as it has been longer than 10 days and they are showing no symptoms.

All deputies who were assigned to this pod of the center are in the process of being tested for the virus.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to follow the guidelines in place for COVID-19 to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and inmates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.

News

McMaster order strengthening face mask rules goes into effect Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tougher face mask ordinances issued last week by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 take effect Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

National

Ga. parents die four days apart from COVID-19, leaving teenage son orphaned

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.

Coronavirus

‘We were a regular family’: Ga. teen loses both parents to COVID-19 days apart

Updated: 10 hours ago
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.

Coronavirus

Parents form ‘learning pods’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Some parents are forming "learning pods" to teach their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

National

With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
Many restaurants that got coronavirus relief loans have spent the money and now find themselves in the same precarious position as in the pandemic’s early days.