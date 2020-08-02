Students express concerns as AU prepares for move-in week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Augusta University is preparing for the first phase of re-opening the Summerville campus. Students are set to move back into dorms on August 3rd.

The University has a plan in place, but some students, Like Junior Ashlee Cooper, feel it ins’t enough.

“There’s going to be flaws in any plan, but I think that there are a few things that AU could do a little bit better” she said.

Cooper choose to life off-campus this year because of her concerns with living in the dorms.

“It’s just me and my roommate with two beds in there and are very close quarters” she said. “Then outside, obviously we share cooking spaces and spaces for you to hang out and it’s always busy. There’s always lots of traffic in and out. There’s always contact with other people.”

AU says they plan to place limits on the contact students can have with others.

Some of the new dorm rules include; restricting visitors, social distancing requirements for shared spaces, and more stringent sanitation procedures.

“I think it’s going to be a tricky situation for those who have a roommate who’s maybe not social distancing not following protocol outside of campus said Cooper. “So I’m curious to see how they’re going to make sure all the roommates feel safe, especially with people that they don’t know about well.”

Any resident who may test positive for COVID-19 must leave campus immediately and return home. If they cannot return home, AU has designated isolation pods available.

However students still know its a waiting game.

“I think that there are lots of holes in the plan they have set up, and lots of questions that aren’t answered right now to all the students, particularly those that are immune compromised and at risk” said Cooper.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.