Search is on for missing Orangeburg County woman

The Orangeburg County Sheriffs Office says they are looking for 94-year-old Mazie Boyd.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 94-year-old Mazie Boyd, who may have walked off from her Charleston Highway home Sunday.

Investigators say Boyd was last seen at her home around 2 p.m. She is considered to be endangered due to medical conditions.

Officials say Boyd lives on the 4700 block of Charleston Highway between Bowman and Orangeburg. They say she is 5′3′' and around 150 pounds. They describe Boyd as having gray hair, and may be wearing a scarf, black and white pajama top, and black and red plaid pajama bottoms.

“This lady was reported missing from a location not too far from around the Bowman-Bethune School,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “If anyone has anything on this lady’s location, let’s get her home where she belongs.”

If anyone has any information about Boyd’s location, they are urged to call OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

