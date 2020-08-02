Advertisement

Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software

A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing on Friday, July 17, 2020. U. S. President Donald Trump says he wants to take action to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple store in Beijing on Friday, July 17, 2020. U. S. President Donald Trump says he wants to take action to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

Pompeo’s remarks followed reports that Microsoft is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. operations of TikTok, which has been a source of national security and censorship concerns for the Trump administration.

“These Chinese software companies doing business in the United States, whether it’s TikTok or WeChat — there are countless more ... are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus,” Pompeo said on FOX News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures. “Could be their facial recognition patterns. It could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they’re connected to. Those — those are the issues that President Trump has made clear we’re going to take care of.”

Trump had said on Friday that he would soon ban TikTok in the United States. A federal committee is reviewing whether that’s possible, and its members agree that TikTok cannot remain in the U.S. in its current form, because it “risks sending back information on 100 million Americans,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“We all agree there has to be a change...everybody agrees it can’t exist as it does,” Mnuchin said Sunday on ABC News This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

As speculation grew over a ban or sale of the social media’s U.S. business, TikTok posted a video on Saturday saying: “We’re not planning on going anywhere.”

TikTok’s catchy videos and ease of use has made it popular, and it says it has tens of millions of users in the U.S. and hundreds of millions globally. Its parent company, Bytedance Ltd., launched TikTok in 2017. It bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the U.S. and Europe, and combined the two. It has a similar service, Douyin, for users in China.

But TikTok's Chinese ownership has raised concern about the potential for sharing user data with Chinese officials as well as censorship of videos critical of the Chinese government. TikTok says it does not censor videos and it would not give the Chinese government access to U.S. user data.

“The President, when he makes his decision, will make sure that everything we have done drives us as close to zero risk for the American people,” Pompeo said. “That’s the mission set that he laid out for all of us when we get -- we began to evaluate this now several months back. We’re closing in on a solution. And I think you will see the president’s announcement shortly.”

The debate over TikTok parallels a broader U.S. security crackdown on Chinese companies, including telecom providers Huawei and ZTE. The Trump administration has ordered that the U.S. stop buying equipment from those providers to be used in U.S. networks. Trump has also tried to steer allies away from Huawei over concerns that the Chinese government has access to its data, which Huawei denies.

___

Follow Cathy Bussewitz on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cbussewitz

___

AP Business Writers Anne D'Innocenzio and Tali Arbel contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The first astronauts to ride a SpaceX capsule into orbit streaked toward a retro-style splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday afternoon to close out a two-month test flight.

National

A weakened Tropical Storm Isaias lashes virus-hit Florida

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

National Politics

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Updated: 1 hours ago
The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

National

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Pac-12 on Friday released a revised football schedule for the upcoming season, which because of the pandemic is not guaranteed to be played.

Latest News

National

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battled the flames in triple-digit heat.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly during protest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE Associated Press/Report for America
The Portland Police Bureau declared an unlawful assembly Saturday night when people gathered outside a police precinct in Oregon’s largest city and threw bottles toward officers, police said.

Coronavirus

India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ASHOK SHARMA and JOE McDONALD
India reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braced for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts.

National

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.

News

Eight families displaced after apartment fire in Aiken

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Eight families are displaced and one person is dealing with minor injuries after an apartment building fire in Aiken on Sunday morning, according to Aiken Public Safety.

National

Wilford Brimley, ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Natural’ actor, dies at 85

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing gruff characters like his grizzled baseball manager in “The Natural.”