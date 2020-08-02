Advertisement

Eight families displaced after apartment fire in Aiken

Photo shows fire at Viera Apartments in Aiken, S.C. (credit: Bob Besley)
Photo shows fire at Viera Apartments in Aiken, S.C. (credit: Bob Besley)(Bob Besley (Licensed to WRDW))
By Brady Trapnell
Aug. 2, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight families are displaced, and one person is dealing with minor injuries after an apartment building fire in Aiken on Sunday morning, according to Aiken Public Safety.

Officials say they responded to the fire at Viera Apartments at the 2400 block of Roses Run Road at around 6:45 a.m. Immediately, they saw heavy flames and started evacuating neighboring apartments, according to fire officials.

One person is experiencing minor injuries after jumping from a second floor window, according to ADPS. A second resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation but is doing fine, officials say.

ADPS says the apartment building is heavily damaged. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

