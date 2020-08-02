Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hot Sunday afternoon is in store with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. Heat Index Values will be in the upper 90s and triple digits once again this afternoon so limit your time outside if at all possible. There is the chance for an isolated storm later in the day and up until around sunset but most look to stay dry. Winds are expected out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Another day of triple digit heat index values possible across portions of the CSRA. (WRDW)

Storm chances are expected to increase significantly for your Monday with an upper level trough entering the region to the west as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the southeastern US coastline. T.S. Isaias is expected to remain a tropical storm as it approaches the Georgia and South Carolina coastline. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias, but heavy rain could be a threat given our upper level set up for easily forming showers and storms interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias. Better coverage of storms Monday and the beginning of this week will help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s. There will be a consistent chance for showers and storms every afternoon as we head towards this upcoming weekend.

We are also tracking an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean that now has a 60% chance of development over the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates as tropical forecasts change frequently.

We are keeping a close eye on an area of interest in the Central Atlantic Ocean that has a 60% chance of development over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

Josephine is the next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season storm name list. (WRDW)

