Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a warm afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 90s. There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm but most will be drying out by tomorrow morning.

We’ll start off Monday with mostly sunny skies but by the afternoon rain will start to spread through the region as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the CSRA. As of now there are no tropical advisories in our region but we could have winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph in southern counties like Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, and Screven.

Current Tropical Alerts (wrdw)

There is a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding but the greatest impacts will be felt in southeastern regions of the CSRA.

Flash Flood Risk (wrdw)

Isaias is expected to maintain tropical storm strength over the next few days as it makes its way up the coast and it’s expected to make landfall between Myrtle Beach and the North Carolina boarder. Keep it here for updates since tropical forecasts change frequently.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.