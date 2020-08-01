Plant Vogtle sees 120 active cases of COVID-19

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials have confirmed that there are currently 120 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Vogtle 3&4 site.

A statement from Plant Vogtle officials:

“Site leadership will continue to closely monitor conditions using the data available and will draw on the expertise of health officials, including the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical professionals providing guidance specifically for our Vogtle 3&4 team.

The proactive measures we’ve implemented throughout this pandemic to limit the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of our workforce will continue and evolve based on any new information and guidelines.”

