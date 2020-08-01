One dead after single car crash in Richmond County
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Friday night.
David Leshawn Smith Jr, 28, died after he lost control of his vehicle making a sharp turn onto Bennock Mill Loop, officials say. Coroner Mark Bowen says the 28-year-old was traveling north on Bennock Mill Road and turned onto Bennock Mill Loop where he hit a tree.
Officials say he was ejected from the vehicle. Smith was transported Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. on Friday.
Deputies responded to the scene at around 9:26 p.m, according to the coroner.
