One dead after single car crash in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Friday night.

David Leshawn Smith Jr, 28, died after he lost control of his vehicle making a sharp turn onto Bennock Mill Loop, officials say. Coroner Mark Bowen says the 28-year-old was traveling north on Bennock Mill Road and turned onto Bennock Mill Loop where he hit a tree.

Officials say he was ejected from the vehicle. Smith was transported Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 9:26 p.m, according to the coroner.

