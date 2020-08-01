New training tool for SC doctors battling COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new training program will help hundreds of doctors around our state get the latest information on treating COVID-19 patients.

The program is called CurrentMD COVID and was put together by the organization Knowledge 2 Practice (K2P).

“This novel, or new, Coronavirus-19, is something that we’ve not ever seen before,” President of the South Carolina Medical Association, and pediatric physician, Dr. Michael Finch said.

Doctors who are treating any kind of patients, but especially COVID-19 patients, are inundated with new information about the virus and it can be hard to keep up.

“It’s mind boggling how much information comes at us every day, every week, sometimes even hourly,” Finch added.

The SCMA, South Carolina Hospital Association and BlueCross BlueShield South Carolina partnered to provide the online training modules for free for all South Carolina physicians.

“It just puts us in a much better position to be up-to-date,” Finch said.

Mary Ellen Beliveau, the founder and CEO of K2P, said this resource is for any doctor who wants to learn more about COVID-19 research.

“We try to make it really accessible, and easy to access on their phone or any device, while they’re on the go,” she added. “It’s designed to be able to be used between patients and be able to be personalized.”

Doctors can choose from four different tracks: COVID-19 Background, Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, and Treatment & Follow-up.

“It will be constantly updated based on changes coming from the CDC and the other national health organizations to help make sure that they’re pushing out the most up-to-date information that’s available to the frontline positions,” Finch said.

Beliveau says more than 350 South Carolina physicians have signed up so far.

“They’ll essentially have a binder by the time they finished this curriculum with us,” she said. “They’ll have a pandemic-ready foundation of tools that they can use for any pandemic.”

