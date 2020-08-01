Advertisement

New training tool for SC doctors battling COVID-19

Nurses look over the charts of patients in the COVID-19 unit at a hospital.
Nurses look over the charts of patients in the COVID-19 unit at a hospital.(Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new training program will help hundreds of doctors around our state get the latest information on treating COVID-19 patients.

The program is called CurrentMD COVID and was put together by the organization Knowledge 2 Practice (K2P).

“This novel, or new, Coronavirus-19, is something that we’ve not ever seen before,” President of the South Carolina Medical Association, and pediatric physician, Dr. Michael Finch said.

Doctors who are treating any kind of patients, but especially COVID-19 patients, are inundated with new information about the virus and it can be hard to keep up.

“It’s mind boggling how much information comes at us every day, every week, sometimes even hourly,” Finch added.

The SCMA, South Carolina Hospital Association and BlueCross BlueShield South Carolina partnered to provide the online training modules for free for all South Carolina physicians.

“It just puts us in a much better position to be up-to-date,” Finch said.

Mary Ellen Beliveau, the founder and CEO of K2P, said this resource is for any doctor who wants to learn more about COVID-19 research.

“We try to make it really accessible, and easy to access on their phone or any device, while they’re on the go,” she added. “It’s designed to be able to be used between patients and be able to be personalized.”

Doctors can choose from four different tracks: COVID-19 Background, Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, and Treatment & Follow-up.

“It will be constantly updated based on changes coming from the CDC and the other national health organizations to help make sure that they’re pushing out the most up-to-date information that’s available to the frontline positions,” Finch said.

Beliveau says more than 350 South Carolina physicians have signed up so far.

“They’ll essentially have a binder by the time they finished this curriculum with us,” she said. “They’ll have a pandemic-ready foundation of tools that they can use for any pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Plant Vogtle sees 120 active cases of COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Officials have confirmed that there are currently 120 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Vogtle 3&4 site.

News

Social media quizzes can provide important info to cyber criminals

Updated: 1 hour ago
Now more than ever, people are using the internet to work, learn and stay connected. Providing criminals more opportunities for cyber-attacks.

Coronavirus

Georgia completes 100 percent of infection control surveys in nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced that the Healthcare Facility Regulation Division (HFRD) of DCH has completed onsite infection control surveys for all 358 certified nursing homes throughout Georgia.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Back to school Monday for Columbia County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

New normal for orchestras and concerts

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Aid for unemployed workers in limbo

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Everyone has their own level of comfort when it comes to extracurriculars during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak among attendees of a Georgia camp

Updated: 4 hours ago
Health experts, in conjunction with the CDC, have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at an overnight camp in Georgia, which resulted in 260 testing positive for the virus.