Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a warm start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s a hot Saturday afternoon is in store with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. Heat Index Values will be in the upper 90s and triple digits once again this afternoon so limit your time outside if at possible. There is the chance for an isolated storm later in the day and up until around sunset but most look to stay dry. Winds are expected out of the south between 5-12 mph.

Heat Index Values will be in the triple digits for a good portion of your Saturday afternoon.
Heat Index Values will be in the triple digits for a good portion of your Saturday afternoon.(WRDW)

Storm chances are expected to increase slightly Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits once again. Heading to into early next week an upper level trough will enter the region to the west which will increase our rain chances along with increased rainfall from Hurricane Isaias which will make its way up the southeastern US coastline. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias but heavy rain could be a threat as a result of favorable upper-level conditions interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias.

We are also tracking Tropical Depression #10 and an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean that has a 50% chance of development over the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates as tropical forecasts change frequently.

We are currently tracking Tropical Depression 10 which expected to remain a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.
We are currently tracking Tropical Depression 10 which expected to remain a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.(WRDW)
There is an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of the Windward Islands that has a 50% chance of developing over the next 5-Days.
There is an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of the Windward Islands that has a 50% chance of developing over the next 5-Days.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Latest News

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:08 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.