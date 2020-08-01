Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a warm start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s a hot Saturday afternoon is in store with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and mostly sunny skies. Heat Index Values will be in the upper 90s and triple digits once again this afternoon so limit your time outside if at possible. There is the chance for an isolated storm later in the day and up until around sunset but most look to stay dry. Winds are expected out of the south between 5-12 mph.

Heat Index Values will be in the triple digits for a good portion of your Saturday afternoon. (WRDW)

Storm chances are expected to increase slightly Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits once again. Heading to into early next week an upper level trough will enter the region to the west which will increase our rain chances along with increased rainfall from Hurricane Isaias which will make its way up the southeastern US coastline. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias but heavy rain could be a threat as a result of favorable upper-level conditions interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias.

We are also tracking Tropical Depression #10 and an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean that has a 50% chance of development over the next 5-Days. Keep it here for updates as tropical forecasts change frequently.

We are currently tracking Tropical Depression 10 which expected to remain a tropical depression over the next 48 hours. (WRDW)

There is an area of interest in the Atlantic Ocean to the east of the Windward Islands that has a 50% chance of developing over the next 5-Days. (WRDW)

