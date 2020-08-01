Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a warm afternoon, officially hitting 100° at Bush Field and most locations stayed dry. This evening the dry conditions will continue and temperatures will fall to the mid 80s with mostly clear conditions. With those conditions temperatures should fall into the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

Bush vs Daniel Field
Bush vs Daniel Field(WRDW)

We’ll start off Sunday with mostly sunny skies but by the afternoon there is a 20% chance for scattered showers, not everyone will see the rain. The temperatures will also be slitly cooling than this afternoon but still warm into the mid to upper 90s. Winds are expected to remain out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances are expected to increase into early next week as an upper level trough enters the region to the west as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the southeast coast. It is expected to re-strengthen back into a hurricane by tomorrow then weaken back to a Tropical Storm once moving past Florida. This will support better coverage of storms and help lower our high temperatures to the lower 90s early next week. We are not expecting any strong winds from Isaias, but heavy rain could be a threat given our upper level set up for easily forming showers and storms interacting with the extra moisture from Isaias. Keep it here for updates since tropical forecasts change frequently.

