Advertisement

Zoos and aquariums ask Congress for COVID relief

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Zoos and aquariums are a lifeline to so many endangered species. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says the facilities lost millions of dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are asking Congress to step up and help them.

A quick look at this small toad and you may not realize he is an endangered species.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.(River Museum)

Zoos and aquariums are working nonstop to protect the Wyoming toad, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa is one of them.

“We literally bred them and released them in the middle of a pandemic,” said Mark Beshel, Assistant Curation of Living Collections at the River Museum. “It’s an undertaking.”

Beshel and his colleagues work around the clock on conservation programs to care for endangered species. The work is time-consuming and expensive. But now, they are faced with another challenge—COVID-19 and furloughs.

“We make sure when we get any kind of scheduling when we’re short staffed, that there is enough coverage for every area,” said Beshel.

The Dubuque attraction did get some COVID relief funds, but officials said that money is now gone. The facility is not the only one struggling to maintain operations, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“Even when they’re closed, they still have to function at 100 percent because the facility is the home for animals that live there. They can’t just turn off the lights, shut the doors,” said Dan Ashe, the Association President.

Ashe is asking Congress for 30 million dollars to help A-Z-A-accredited locations care for protected species and federally-owned animals. He estimates they will need about $5 million per month for six months to keep the programs running.

“Well, it’s not going to be easy,” said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

Lipinski, Zoo and Aquarium Caucus Co-Chair, said he supports the request and he is talking with Capitol Hill leaders about the educational value the zoos and aquariums provide.

“These are not simply amusement parks,” said Lipinski.

Lipinski acknowledges it’s going to be a challenge to get direct funding. He said the Paycheck Protection Program may be the most realistic option if extended.

Negotiations for the next relief bill are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. residents wait to see what’s in new stimulus bill

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
On Sunday, in an interview with Fox News Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was asked about the prospects of a phase 4, coronavirus stimulus bill, and he said, "half of the Republicans are going to vote 'no' any more aid. That's just a fact."

News

S.C. lawmakers take on police and sentencing reform

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
Tuesday afternoon, members of the House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee got together for the first time.

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

News

Georgia governor calls election to fill Lewis’ current term

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
Georgia’s governor has called a special election to fill the remainder of Rep. John Lewis’ current term after the civil rights leader’s death.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Sen. David Perdue praises defense bill for Augusta

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Georgia Sen. David Perdue praised a new defense spending bill that just passed the Senate and says it will help the Garden City.

News

Court temporarily blocks McMaster’s $32M private school voucher plan

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
An Orangeburg County circuit court judge signed a temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent the distribution of SAFE Grants designed to help subsidize private and parochial school tuition for lower-income students.

News

Atlanta legal feud isn’t about masks but economy, Kemp says

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is speaking out about the lawsuit he’s filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and members of the City Council.

News

Vice president is in South Carolina today, and we’re covering the visit

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are in South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Loss of John Lewis brings solemn reflection from CSRA to Capitol Hill

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Tributes from both sides of the aisle continue for the late Georgia Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday.