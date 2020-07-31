Advertisement

What will schools look like in Richmond County with most students learning remote?

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Without a doubt, this school year will look a lot different. And instead of being in class, 57 percent of Richmond County students will be learning right from home.

“It’s just a really hard decision, you know you feel guilty if you send them. People might feel guilty keeping the home, but you just really have to do what’s best for your family.”

This Richmond County mom chose learning from home for her two students.

“I didn’t think I was going to. (laughs) I was so ready for them to go back to school. But I just, I don’t know, it was for peace of mind,” Alania Simpson said.

And she’s not alone. 16,246 students registered for Richmond County’s online academy. More than half of all students.

“Somewhere in that range of what we expected,” Lynthia Ross, spokeswoman for the Richmond County School System, explained.

“But we’re definitely prepared with that equipment to support the parents who indicated that their students need technology in their homes, whether that be through a mobile device, mobile laptop or computer device that they need for their students to be able to learn from home,” Ross continued.

They estimate that between 9 and 10,000 students will need laptops and 4,000 homes will need mobile hotspots.

“Our parents and students can expect our teachers to be actually more engaged in teaching and with a higher expectation that our students are mastering new content, they’re going to be delivering new material,” Ross said.

And more students online means fewer in the classroom. This helps school officials work on ideas with managing class size, social distancing with desks, bell schedules.

With more than one month before its start date, Richmond County says its top priority is focusing on ways to give students equal opportunity at success -- no matter if their classroom is traditional or virtual.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Clemson announces changes to standardized test scores policy for fall 2021 admissions

Updated: 2 hours ago
The decision comes in recognition of the challenges presented to potential students and their families by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Back To School

What will our kids’ school commute look like during a pandemic?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
An inside look at Columbia County shows us what buses might will look like this semester, and what guidelines the school district will have to follow.

News

A church’s quest to help Columbia County families get comfortable learning from home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Back to school plans in Columbia County were changed only one week before kids were due back in class, starting with a new A/B schedule

Back To School

Burke County schools delay start date until September 8

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Burke County Board of Education has officially voted to delay the opening of school for students until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Latest News

News

Georgia, South Carolina win more than $33M for virtual learning programs

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Georgia and South Carolina departments of education will receive millions in funding to expand virtual and personalized learning in the states.

News

Orangeburg Prep fieldhouse destroyed in fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
Orangeburg Prep’s fieldhouse caught fire this week. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

Education

Judge weighs matter of S.C. grants for private school tuition

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
A hearing was held in Orangeburg regarding a lawsuit filed to stop South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster from allocating money to help families pay for private school tuition.

Back To School

Georgia higher-ed schools get protection gear ahead of on-campus return

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
The University System of Georgia this week is receiving additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

Education

Rural areas struggle getting kids connected for virtual learning

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
For many, getting set up with an internet connection is as simple as getting a router. But for some people living in rural parts of Georgia, it's not as easy.

News

AU Jaguars team up with school for reading program in local youth

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
While at the national tournament in Tennessee, they found out the rest of the season was canceled, but classes continued, and the team showed why they’re called student-athletes.