Temporary COVID-19 hospital reopening at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients will reopen Monday at the Georgia World Congress Center as the state deals with an increase in patients afflicted with coronavirus.

With a total capacity of 120 beds, the facility will house an initial surge of 60 beds.

Grady Memorial Hospital will lead clinical oversight of the facility.

The facility will be better staffed and equipped than in its previous configuration during May and June, enabling hospitals to focus their staff and resources on the most critical patients in their facilities.

The announcement was made Friday by the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.

His office also said the COVID-19 Georgia Coordinating Center will provide real-time information on hospital bed availability statewide and a call center to assist in transferring patients to hospitals able to provide the appropriate level of care. Housed at Grady, the center will be staffed 24/7 by paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

