Advertisement

Temporary COVID-19 hospital reopening at Georgia World Congress Center

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients will reopen Monday at the Georgia World Congress Center as the state deals with an increase in patients afflicted with coronavirus. 

With a total capacity of 120 beds, the facility will house an initial surge of 60 beds.

Grady Memorial Hospital will lead clinical oversight of the facility.

The facility will be better staffed and equipped than in its previous configuration during May and June, enabling hospitals to focus their staff and resources on the most critical patients in their facilities.

The announcement was made Friday by the office of Gov. Brian Kemp. 

His office also said the COVID-19 Georgia Coordinating Center will provide real-time information on hospital bed availability statewide and a call center to assist in transferring patients to hospitals able to provide the appropriate level of care. Housed at Grady, the center will be staffed 24/7 by paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

MORE | Georgia governor’s COVID-19 orders due to expire at midnight

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

South Carolina is testing a way to get lessons to students without internet access

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
A pilot program with South Carolina Educational Television is testing the effectiveness of broadcasting lesson plans as data over a TV signal.

News

How teachers can get lessons to kids who lack internet service

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A technique called datacasting is being used in South Carolina to provide a learn-at-home link for students who need it.

News

City of Tybee Island will begin ticketing people on dangerous sandbar

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mayor of Tybee Island announced on social media that the city will begin writing tickets to people that venture out on the sandbar on the south end of the island.

Latest News

News

Here’s where to get a free COVID-19 test today or Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are at least three free COVID-19 testing sites in the next couple of days in the CSRA.

News

Georgia spending $6M to boost students’ internet access

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia will dedicate $6 million to help school districts connect students to the internet, according to the office of Gov. Brian P. Kemp.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor’s COVID-19 orders due to expire at midnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order on COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions is set to expire by midnight.

News

Innovation coming to the menu at local school cafeterias

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Marlon Gordon says food service for kindergartners through 12th-graders is a few years behind when it comes to technology and innovation.

News

Bringing better options to the table in school cafeterias

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local vendor is offering a program to create a better dining experience for our students.

News

S.C. hospitals cope with shortage of promising COVID-19 drug

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbey O'Brien
The antiviral drug remdesivir has shown promise in speeding up the recovery time for COVID-19 patients in South Carolina and around the world. However, a shortage of the drug is forcing some hospitals to go without it for days.