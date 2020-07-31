Advertisement

SC Gov. Henry McMaster to speak on Hurricane Isaias at 4 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will gather state officials to share an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias and its potential impact on the state.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will gather state officials to share an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias and its potential impact on the state.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will gather state officials to share an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias and its potential impact on the state.

The governor and state officials will speak from the Emergency Operations Center at 4 p.m. Friday.

Hurricane Isaias, which is now a Category 1 storm, is expected to reach the South Carolina coast late Sunday into early Monday.

Officials say South Carolina residents should begin preparing for the storm and its possible impacts on the state.

Here are some tips from the Emergency Management Division:

  • Be sure your emergency supplies kit has enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three days. Include a weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, chargers, toiletries, change of clothes, blankets or sleeping bag, rain gear and appropriate footwear. Also include copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies.
  • Prepare your home for tropical storm conditions by making sure gutters are cleaned, storm drains are clear and any lawn furniture can be secured.
  • Keep your cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
  • Gather pet supplies and put them in an easily-accessible container.
  • Know Your Zone. Residents in coastal counties can know their hurricane evacuation zone instantly by visiting scemd.org/KnowYourZone or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
  • Stay tuned to local media for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center (NHC), as well as state and local emergency management officials.
  • Follow trusted, verified sources for the latest news and be prepared to follow the instructions of state and local public safety officials.

This story will be updated.

