No. 1 pick Joe Burrow happy to be on field for Bengals

No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow acknowledged he had a little extra energy when he stepped on the practice field for his first walkthrough with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow says he was throwing the ball a little harder than he should for a walkthrough but that was to be expected after the long wait to get on the field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengals are also happy to have Burrow. They hope he can help Cincinnati win its first playoff game since the 1990 season and end the longest active drought in the NFL.

