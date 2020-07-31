New Harlem coach hoping to see another year of growth for Bulldogs

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new coach leading the Bulldogs at Harlem. Mark Boiter has taken over the program after previously serving as former coach Todd Booker’s offensive coordinator. The familiarity Boiter already had with the team gives him an advantage over other new coaches, especially with already knowing his team rather than having to meet most of them virtually.

Harlem's made it to the playoffs the last few seasons, even hosting their first playoff game last season. The hope is that the Bulldogs can continue to build on their past momentum.

"Perfect world scenario: just want to see us compete. I think when guys compete, all the other goals take care of themselves. Last year, Harlem hosted its first ever home playoff game. That was exciting, but we got beat. Obviously the next step for us is we want to host a home playoff game and win and advance to the next round. And just compete and see how far we can make it," said Boiter.

The Bulldogs also moved up to 3A this year after competing in 2A since 2012. A bigger size classification means going up against bigger teams. Boiter isn't too concerned about having to face larger schools. Harlem's roster totals about 90 players this season, giving him a larger talent pool to choose from. His hope is that the Bulldogs will be able to platoon some of their talent.

Harlem opens the season against Aquinas on September 4th.

