‘Largest Candlewood hotel anywhere’ opens at Fort Gordon

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s being billed as the largest Candlewood Suites hotel in the world has opened at Fort Gordon, the Army post announced Friday.

The 311-room hotel includes a variety of suites and studios with fully equipped kitchens and large work areas, according to a news release from the post. Amenities include complimentary hot breakfast, guest laundry facilities, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a barbecue area.

The hotel, which the news release calls “the largest Candlewood hotel anywhere in the world,” is open to Department of Defense ID card holders and their guests.

Under the Privatization of Army Lodging program, the hotel was established through a partnership between the Army, Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels in order to replace a hotel on the installation that was past its prime, according to the news release.

Fort Gordon Garrison Commander Col. Shaw Pick said the hotel’s opening is an example of an ongoing investment in the community in direct support of cyber growth on the installation.

The installation is home to U.S. Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Signal Corps and U.S. Army Cyber Corps, as well as several other missions.

