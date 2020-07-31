Advertisement

‘Largest Candlewood hotel anywhere’ opens at Fort Gordon

A 311-room Candlewood Suites has opened at Fort Gordon. Post officials say it's the largest Candlewood hotel in the world.
A 311-room Candlewood Suites has opened at Fort Gordon. Post officials say it's the largest Candlewood hotel in the world.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s being billed as the largest Candlewood Suites hotel in the world has opened at Fort Gordon, the Army post announced Friday.

The 311-room hotel includes a variety of suites and studios with fully equipped kitchens and large work areas, according to a news release from the post. Amenities include complimentary hot breakfast, guest laundry facilities, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a barbecue area.

The hotel, which the news release calls “the largest Candlewood hotel anywhere in the world,” is open to Department of Defense ID card holders and their guests.

Amenities of the Candlewood Suites at Fort Gordon include complimentary hot breakfast, guest laundry facilities, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a barbecue area.
Amenities of the Candlewood Suites at Fort Gordon include complimentary hot breakfast, guest laundry facilities, a business center, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a barbecue area.(WRDW)

Under the Privatization of Army Lodging program, the hotel was established through a partnership between the Army, Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels in order to replace a hotel on the installation that was past its prime, according to the news release.

Fort Gordon Garrison Commander Col. Shaw Pick said the hotel’s opening is an example of an ongoing investment in the community in direct support of cyber growth on the installation.

The installation is home to U.S. Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Signal Corps and U.S. Army Cyber Corps, as well as several other missions.

MORE | A church’s quest to help families get comfortable with remote learning

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Despite Aiken’s Makin’ cancellation, vendors hope to provide for patrons

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
With this year’s Aiken’s Makin’ festival canceled, many vendors are left devastated by the loss of sales, and the city is facing a loss of revenue from over 30,000 visitors.

News

South Carolina sees least new jobless claims since pandemic began

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Thursday’s morning’s report from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the lowest number of people filing their first claim for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in March.

Business

Aiken’s Makin’ canceled because of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
The 44th annual Aiken’s Makin’ arts and crafts event has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Wealth Wednesday: Donating Your IRA to Charity

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT

Latest News

Wealth Wednesday: Your Child and Credit Scores

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|

Wealth Wednesday: Beware of Risks

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|

Wealth Wednesday: Financial Gifts

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT

News

ForcesUnited veteran and service member advocacy group seeks CEO

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Staff
ForcesUnited is seeking a permanent CEO to fill the leadership role previously held by Kim Elle, who recently retired after seven years.

News

Fashioning a solution for an industry hit hard by pandemic

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Just like nearly everything else, the pandemic has put the fashion industry on hold, so one designer came up with an idea.

News

Local airports get more than $1.6 million in federal funds for improvements

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT
Airports in Aiken, Barnwell and Saluda counties are among facilities across the country that will share in more than $273 million in safety and infrastructure grants.