Innovation coming to the menu at local school cafeterias

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many students rely on our school systems to get their meals.

This year because of the pandemic, some of our school districts were unable to explore options for new nutrition plans.

So a local vendor is offering a program to create a better dining experience for our students.

Marlon Gordon says food service for kindergartners through 12th-graders is a few years behind when it comes to technology and innovation.

"Our mission is to provide school districts options that will help increase participation," Gordon said.

He says many school districts were unable to explore their options for meal plans and innovations due to the pandemic, so he's providing options through a virtual platform called First Taste TV.

"New recipes, new software, new furniture, ways to design cafeterias to look more like a fast- casual restaurant," he said.

He says the goal is to help school districts create menus and environments that are loved by students.

He says this will increase revenues so school districts can reinvest in programs to create a better dining experience for their students.

"If you have a welcoming environment and good-quality foods that taste good, then kids are going to come in and eat," he said.

Dana Bing, the Richmond County School System’s assistant director of nutrition services, says innovation is the central theme for today’s society.

Bing said that because of the pandemic, there were budget cuts. So the more options, the better.

“Options are the definition of wealth,” Bing said.

