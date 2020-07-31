SRS sees nearly 100 more coronavirus cases in 2 weeks

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has gained nearly 100 cases of coronavirus among its workforce in the past two weeks.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 230 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce. She said 141 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

On July 17, there had been 131 confirmed cases at the U.S. Department of Energy complex.

That means the increase over two weeks was 99 cases.

As of July 10, there had been 87 cases.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

