Advertisement

SRS sees nearly 100 more coronavirus cases in 2 weeks

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site has gained nearly 100 cases of coronavirus among its workforce in the past two weeks.

Spokeswoman Amy Boyette announced that as of Friday morning, there had been a total of 230 cases of COVID-19 among its workforce. She said 141 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

On July 17, there had been 131 confirmed cases at the U.S. Department of Energy complex.

That means the increase over two weeks was 99 cases.

As of July 10, there had been 87 cases.

The workforce totals more than 11,000 at the 310-square-mile U.S. Department of Energy complex that spans parts of Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

MORE | S.C. hospitals cope with shortage of promising COVID-19 drug

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SC family tired of waiting on McMaster to lift nursing home restrictions

Updated: moments ago
Movie theaters and concert venues will be able to reopen Monday following strict social distancing guidelines outlined by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

News

2020 Banjo-B-Que canceled as COVID-19 worries continue

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
COVID-19 is the cause of yet another canceled event in the CSRA.

News

Harlem’s Oliver Hardy Festival joins the list of coronavirus-canceled events

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
As the coronavirus pandemic rages, Harlem cancels its Oliver Hardy Festival, which usually draws about 30,000 people to the community of 3,500.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

News

Temporary COVID-19 hospital reopening at Georgia World Congress Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
A temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients will reopen Monday at the Georgia World Congress Center as the state deals with an increase in patients afflicted with coronavirus.

News

South Carolina is testing a way to get lessons to students without internet access

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Raven
A pilot program with South Carolina Educational Television is testing the effectiveness of broadcasting lesson plans as data over a TV signal.

News

How teachers can get lessons to kids who lack internet service

Updated: 2 hours ago
A technique called datacasting is being used in South Carolina to provide a learn-at-home link for students who need it.

News

City of Tybee Island will begin ticketing people on dangerous sandbar

Updated: 2 hours ago
The mayor of Tybee Island announced on social media that the city will begin writing tickets to people that venture out on the sandbar on the south end of the island.

News

Here’s where to get a free COVID-19 test today or Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
There are at least three free COVID-19 testing sites in the next couple of days in the CSRA.

News

Georgia spending $6M to boost students’ internet access

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia will dedicate $6 million to help school districts connect students to the internet, according to the office of Gov. Brian P. Kemp.