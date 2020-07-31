Here’s where to get a free COVID-19 test today or Saturday
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
There are at least three free COVID-19 testing sites in the next couple of days in the CSRA:
- The McDuffie County Health Department is offering testing today at the Dearing Community Center from 9-11 a.m. You’ll need to call 706-729-2055 to set up an appointment because walk-ups will not be accepted.
- Like each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, testing will be offered today in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 3338 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Testing will be offered from 7-9 a.m., but you’ll need to make an appointment at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com.
- A drive-thru testing site is planned Saturday morning at the Oasis de Bendicion Christian Church off Deans Bridge Road in Augusta. It will be from 8-11 a.m. You’ll need to call 706-721-5800 to make an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.