Harlem’s Oliver Hardy Festival joins the list of coronavirus-canceled events

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the coronavirus pandemic rages, Harlem has canceled the 2020 Oliver Hardy Festival.

The festival is traditionally held on the first Saturday of October, usually drawing about 30,000 people to the community of about 3,500.

The Harlem city administrator said Friday that the decision was made Thursday during a specially called meeting. 

The festival is the latest of many events that have been canceled in the CSRA out of concerns about COVID-19. Also canceled this week was Aiken’s Makin', an annual arts and crafts festival.

Augusta’s Arts in the Heart festival also was recently canceled

One event we haven’t seen canceled yet is the Ironman 70.3 Augusta competition, which its website still lists as scheduled for Sept. 27.

Hardy -- half of the classic film comedy duo of Laurel and Hardy -- was born in Harlem.

