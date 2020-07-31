Grovetown family movie night delayed until August

GROVETOWN – The date of a “Family Movie Night at the Park” has been changed due to weather concerns.

Earlier planned for tonight, the event will now be Aug. 21 at the Liberty Park Community Center, 1040 Newmantown Road in Grovetown.

The film “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will be shown at dark. Participants should bring their own chairs and blankets. Vendors will sell food and snacks during the movie.

The cost is $5. Register online at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/grovetown-ga/catalog.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.