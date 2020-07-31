Georgia governor’s COVID-19 orders due to expire at midnight

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order on COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions is set to expire by midnight.

The order currently bans social gatherings larger than 50 people.

Kemp has extended it four times since March.

Meanwhile, he is one of four governors being asked by a U.S. lawmaker to submit an overview of his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic by Aug. 12.

