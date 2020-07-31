Advertisement

Georgia governor’s COVID-19 orders due to expire at midnight

By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's latest executive order on COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions is set to expire by midnight.

The order currently bans social gatherings larger than 50 people.

Kemp has extended it four times since March.

Meanwhile, he is one of four governors being asked by a U.S. lawmaker to submit an overview of his state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic by Aug. 12.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

