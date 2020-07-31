Georgia completes 100 percent of infection control surveys in nursing homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced that the Healthcare Facility Regulation Division (HFRD) of DCH has completed onsite infection control surveys for all 358 certified nursing homes throughout Georgia.

Starting in March, DCH coordinated with the Department of Public Health and the Georgia National Guard for any onsite activity at nursing homes in order to minimize potential exposure of patients and residents to the virus and conserve the supply of PPE for healthcare workers and first responders.

"I applaud the Department of Community Health and Commissioner Berry for their hard work to reach this critical milestone in our fight against COVID-19," Gov. Kemp said, in the release. "This pandemic has hit nursing homes across the country especially hard, and I am thankful for the extraordinary measures Georgia has taken to keep these vulnerable citizens safe. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19."

On June 1, 2020, CMS issued guidance requiring complete focused infection control surveys in 100 percent of certified Georgia nursing homes by July 31, 2020.

HFRD continues to survey nursing homes and reports to include COVID-19 data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the National Health Safety Network (NHSN).

All finalized reports can be found here on the DCH website.

