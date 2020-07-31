Advertisement

Georgia completes 100 percent of infection control surveys in nursing homes

(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced that the Healthcare Facility Regulation Division (HFRD) of DCH has completed onsite infection control surveys for all 358 certified nursing homes throughout Georgia.

Starting in March, DCH coordinated with the Department of Public Health and the Georgia National Guard for any onsite activity at nursing homes in order to minimize potential exposure of patients and residents to the virus and conserve the supply of PPE for healthcare workers and first responders.

"I applaud the Department of Community Health and Commissioner Berry for their hard work to reach this critical milestone in our fight against COVID-19," Gov. Kemp said, in the release. "This pandemic has hit nursing homes across the country especially hard, and I am thankful for the extraordinary measures Georgia has taken to keep these vulnerable citizens safe. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19."

On June 1, 2020, CMS issued guidance requiring complete focused infection control surveys in 100 percent of certified Georgia nursing homes by July 31, 2020.

HFRD continues to survey nursing homes and reports to include COVID-19 data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the National Health Safety Network (NHSN).

All finalized reports can be found here on the DCH website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Back to school Monday for Columbia County

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

New normal for orchestras and concerts

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Aid for unemployed workers in limbo

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Everyone has their own level of comfort when it comes to extracurriculars during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak among attendees of a Georgia camp

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health experts, in conjunction with the CDC, have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at an overnight camp in Georgia, which resulted in 260 testing positive for the virus.

News

Extracurricular activities having to adjust due to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
We’ve shown you what it will look like for kids in school, but what about after school? Extracurricular activities are having to adjust.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago