Falcons place 2 on reserve/COVID list

The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The team has put five players on the list since opening training camp. Previously, fullback Keith Smith, safety Jamal Carter and rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins were placed on the list.

Davison started in 12 of 16 games last season and set a career high with 55 tackles. Etling spent most of 2019 on the practice squad and is a candidate for the No. 3 spot behind Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.